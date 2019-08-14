Verus Financial Partners Lifted Stake in Anthem (ANTM) as Stock Value Rose; Highstreet Asset Management Lifted Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake by $631,284; Market Value Declined

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $286.9. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 3,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 18,229 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 14,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $177.5. About 1.65 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 40,296 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $117.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 2,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,764 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.