Verus Financial Partners Lifted Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020 as Stock Value Declined; Visa (V) Shareholder Windacre Partnership Has Increased Position

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $178.89. About 5.29 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $297.6. About 959,872 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens National Bank And Tru holds 0.82% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 47,098 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 20,942 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Markel Corp holds 931,800 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Regent Inv Ltd Company stated it has 18,305 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 34,345 shares. Wade G W And invested in 0.1% or 6,922 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). American Money Ltd reported 27,196 shares. Burns J W And Company Ny invested in 145,864 shares. Clean Yield holds 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 106 shares. Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested in 10,745 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 3.20 million shares or 0.97% of the stock. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.72% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 2,125 are owned by Fayerweather Charles. Barnett And reported 1,539 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.