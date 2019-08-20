Verus Financial Partners Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $592,020; Stock Price Rose; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding in Gray Television (GTN) as Market Valuation Declined

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $6.84 during the last trading session, reaching $266.57. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 370,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.65 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 855,469 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. Shares for $26,568 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson. ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought $111,525 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold GTN shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 82.24 million shares or 10.67% more from 74.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Public Limited Com reported 14,909 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 176,132 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 6,791 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 16,770 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 147 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 5.86 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co owns 4.44 million shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 419 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Lpl Fincl Ltd Com has 0% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru holds 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 3,929 shares. Amer Financial Grp holds 1.38% or 730,595 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).