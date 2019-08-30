Verus Financial Partners Lifted Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Voya Finl (VOYA) Stake as Share Price Rose

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $260.92. About 551,745 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 36,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.23M, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 340,470 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 08/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 08/03/2018 – SEC Alleges Voya Advisers Recalled Loaned Securities Before Dividend Record Dates so Insurance Affiliates Could Receive Tax Benefit; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 24/05/2018 – Dina Santoro Appointed to the Board of Trustees for Several of Voya Investment Management’s Funds; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/04/2018 – VOYA FINL: AUM OF COMPANY’S IM SEGMENT $222B AS OF MARCH 31; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 140,000 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 113,525 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Strs Ohio owns 9,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 14,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 10.96M shares. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Co holds 0.1% or 5,812 shares. New Vernon Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 4.71% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). The Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ci stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Goldman Sachs Group owns 4.35 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). M&T Bank holds 8,807 shares. Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14.44 million shares.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 115,000 shares to 597,300 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archrock Inc by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,500 shares, and has risen its stake in A H Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC).