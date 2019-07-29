Verus Financial Partners Increases Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Vonage Holdings (VG) Holder Argent Capital Management Trimmed Position by $375,000 as Market Value Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corporation (VG) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 37,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,225 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.01 million, down from 337,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 1.51 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE: SAGI DUDAI WAS SVP OF SOFTWARE ENGINEERING; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Industry Veteran Reginald Scales Joins Vonage as SVP, Mid-Market Sales

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $299.98. About 1.12M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Extra Points: Anthem, Kaepernick, Manziel; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 45,330 shares to 128,500 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 159,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporatio (NYSEMKT:EPM).

Analysts await Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.07 per share. VG’s profit will be $7.27 million for 104.17 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Vonage Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru reported 8,244 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 82,500 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 360,356 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company stated it has 246,455 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Dorsey & Whitney Communications Lc reported 21,650 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 409,785 shares. 1,800 were reported by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Brinker reported 0.01% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). 952,236 are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Rice Hall James Associate has 2.00 million shares.