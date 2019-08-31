Verus Financial Partners Increases Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Tpg-Axon Management LP Increased Its Centene Del (CNC) Position by $5.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg-Axon Management Lp bought 101,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 157,300 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, up from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg-Axon Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.05% or 192,389 shares. Amp Ltd invested in 383,552 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson LP has 0.38% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 530,505 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 26,985 shares in its portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) invested in 14,600 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Castleark Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 43,900 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,014 shares. B T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 2.08M shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 24,155 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd owns 58,944 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.