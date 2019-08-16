Verus Financial Partners Increased Position in Anthem (ANTM) by $592,020 as Stock Rose; Marchex (MCHX) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Holding by $3.24 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 809,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5. About 133,993 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,426 were reported by Raymond James Na. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0% or 26,235 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 34,450 shares. Synovus Corp holds 185,298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Concourse Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Ancora Ltd Liability stated it has 1.41M shares. 817,176 are held by Blackrock Inc. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Wells Fargo Mn holds 37,268 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Sei stated it has 30,708 shares. 338,000 were accumulated by Bridgeway Capital Management. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 130,864 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity.

More notable recent Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on May 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Marchex to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7 – Business Wire" published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Marchex Acquires Telmetrics For Call Center Analytics – Seeking Alpha" on November 09, 2018.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.