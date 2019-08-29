Verus Financial Partners Increased Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Valuation Rose; Diversified Trust Co Decreased Its Holding in Analog Devices (ADI) by $1.66 Million

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $258.95. About 377,680 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 15,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 41,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 57,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.16. About 576,883 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,104 shares to 22,479 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 34,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 890,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.