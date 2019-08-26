Verus Financial Partners Has Upped Anthem (ANTM) Stake By $592,020; Fidus Investment (FDUS) Shorts Raised By 2.54%

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. FDUS’s SI was 108,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 106,100 shares previously. With 86,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s short sellers to cover FDUS’s short positions. The SI to Fidus Investment Corporation’s float is 0.46%. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 56,466 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 213.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verus Financial Partners Inc acquired 2,070 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Verus Financial Partners Inc holds 3,039 shares with $872,000 value, up from 969 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $66.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99

Since June 3, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $102,716 activity. Sherard Shelby E had bought 3,100 shares worth $44,378 on Wednesday, August 7. $43,688 worth of Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) shares were bought by Anstiss Raymond L. Jr..

Among 3 analysts covering Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidus Investment Corporation has $18 highest and $17.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 19.31% above currents $14.81 stock price. Fidus Investment Corporation had 7 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $362.30 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.76 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold Fidus Investment Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na owns 23,638 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 31,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Finance stated it has 5,460 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & Inc, New York-based fund reported 40,968 shares. Kennedy Mngmt has invested 0.24% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 5,655 shares. Legal General Pcl has 121,582 shares. Advisors Asset has 190,670 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 47,596 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware invested in 58,075 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Wespac Advisors Limited Com reported 63,809 shares. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James & Assoc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.