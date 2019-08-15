Verus Financial Partners Has Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Position by $592,020 as Valuation Rose; Birchview Capital LP Holding in Veracyte (VCYT) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Rose

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 34,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, down from 48,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.24% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.73. About 742,544 shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 01/05/2018 – Veracyte 1Q Loss/Shr 27c; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Afirma GSC Identified Significantly More Benign Thyroid Nodules Among Those Deemed Indeterminate; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $14 during the last trading session, reaching $272.9. About 1.43M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F

