Verus Financial Partners Has Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Viacom (VIA) Sentiment Is 1.36

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 213.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verus Financial Partners Inc acquired 2,070 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Verus Financial Partners Inc holds 3,039 shares with $872,000 value, up from 969 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $76.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $299.75. About 27,939 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 04/04/2018 – JANA LISTS ANTHEM AMONG TOP 5 LONG POSITIONS: MONTHLY LETTER; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’

Viacom Inc (VIA) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 244 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 179 cut down and sold their holdings in Viacom Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 311.70 million shares, down from 318.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Viacom Inc in top ten positions increased from 4 to 7 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 149 Increased: 186 New Position: 58.

Oldfield Partners Llp holds 13.22% of its portfolio in Viacom Inc. for 4.65 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 3.24 million shares or 4.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Contour Asset Management Llc has 3.8% invested in the company for 1.89 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 3.74% in the stock. S. Muoio & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 123,101 shares.

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 365 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (VIA) has declined 4.04% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.47% the S&P500.

Viacom, Inc. operates as media brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. The firm creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences, and other entertainment content for audiences. It has a 8.83 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

