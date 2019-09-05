Verus Financial Partners Has Increased Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $592,020; As Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Sound Shore Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $251.22. About 2.77 million shares traded or 103.17% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 120,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 4.32 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.61 million, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 19.19M shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox to Form New Group to Sell National Advanced Advertising Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings, bolstered by gains in NBCUniversal; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15 billion and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRKB) by 27,915 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $213.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) by 335,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.27 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,547 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 2,295 shares. Cordasco Net has 0.05% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 13,501 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 24,262 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 6.83M shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 5,182 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bangor Financial Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 105,065 were accumulated by Leavell Investment Mgmt. Hillsdale Investment accumulated 1,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Miles accumulated 44,633 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability holds 36.45M shares. Sei Invs holds 0.13% or 961,497 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,559 shares. Ckw Financial Group holds 0.05% or 6,610 shares.