Verus Financial Partners Has Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Position by $592,020 as Market Value Rose; Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) Market Value Declined While Resolution Capital LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $7.63 Million

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt (WRE) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 272,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 497,043 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11M, down from 769,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Washington Real Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 278,292 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – QTRLY REPORTED CORE FFO OF $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $9.21 during the last trading session, reaching $251.3. About 1.99M shares traded or 41.76% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. WRE’s profit will be $33.63 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.64% negative EPS growth.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $3.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 137,531 shares to 9.25 million shares, valued at $146.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 17,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm, a Japan-based fund reported 50,370 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc reported 12,838 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 183,735 shares. Oppenheimer & accumulated 32,858 shares. Fmr holds 0.02% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) or 4.55M shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Mason Street Limited Company owns 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 25,671 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% or 655,654 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 116,370 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested in 0% or 32,179 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% or 11.34M shares in its portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 32,900 shares. Hexavest invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).