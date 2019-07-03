Verus Financial Partners Has Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $592,020 as Valuation Declined; Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $282.78. About 608,082 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 54,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 259,897 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 314,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $653.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.38% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 419,049 shares traded or 71.81% up from the average. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 26.23% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q EPS $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Schnitzer Steel May Benefit, Industry Rises in March; 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.25-EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Schnitzer Steel 2Q Rev $559.4M

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 280,000 shares to 2.72M shares, valued at $28.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp by 39,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SCHN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 21.88 million shares or 0.38% less from 21.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 76,914 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.03% or 376,454 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 422,927 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has 441,890 shares. Van Eck Assoc accumulated 0% or 40,278 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 70,300 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 38,500 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 3,717 shares or 0% of the stock. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) or 143,901 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) for 110,220 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 68,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). United Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN). Citigroup reported 41,681 shares.