Verus Financial Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Anthem (ANTM); Turtle Creek Asset Management Stake in Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $258.1. About 1.04M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – NOW EXPECTS MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TO BE BETWEEN 40.1 MLN – 40.3 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 30,850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 46,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Smith (A.O.) Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 779,969 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp International (NYSE:SCI) by 96,150 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $66.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Com accumulated 1.12% or 208,828 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 672,504 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc reported 14,995 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 9,862 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 4,477 shares. Lbmc Inv Limited Company holds 55,876 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Citadel Limited Co owns 209,637 shares. Fort LP reported 21,087 shares. Atria Lc accumulated 8,093 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 7,860 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 188 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas reported 0.25% stake.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $86.78M for 21.11 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

