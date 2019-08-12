Verus Financial Partners Boosted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake; Deccan Value Investors LP Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding By $12.00 Million

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 5.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Deccan Value Investors Lp holds 1.20 million shares with $200.26M value, down from 1.27M last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $535.93B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/04/2018 – Facebook board member Reed Hastings says companies like Facebook are trying to ‘grow up quickly’; 20/03/2018 – Tech insiders, lawmakers and even Facebook employees have called for input from Facebook’s highest executives; 07/04/2018 – Facebook has suspended Canadian political consultancy AggregateIQ from its platform; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants to further lure video creators away from competitors like YouTube; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 02/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: REACT 360 REPLACING REACT VR; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: 1Q Capital Expenditures $2.81B; 27/03/2018 – Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower behind the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica data scandal, is set to appear in front of U.K. lawmakers on Tuesday; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 213.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verus Financial Partners Inc acquired 2,070 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Verus Financial Partners Inc holds 3,039 shares with $872,000 value, up from 969 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $73.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $287.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $391 highest and $316 lowest target. $356.63’s average target is 24.12% above currents $287.33 stock price. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $360 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”.

