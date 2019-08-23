Veru Inc. (VERU)’s CAO and CFO Michele Greco Invested in 20,000 Shares; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) Sentiment Is 1.22

Sentiment for Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY)

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 33 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 27 cut down and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 23.53 million shares, down from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 26 New Position: 7.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 10.84 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 315,492 shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ota Financial Group L.P. holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund for 28,881 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 51,290 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.15% invested in the company for 755,899 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,128 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Veru (NASDAQ:VERU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Veru has $1200 highest and $5 lowest target. $7.67’s average target is 285.43% above currents $1.99 stock price. Veru had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.