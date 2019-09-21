Veru Inc. (VERU) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Comparison side by side

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Other sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru Inc. 2 4.53 N/A -0.39 0.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 2 28.47 N/A -0.64 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Veru Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) and MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -42.9% MEI Pharma Inc. 0.00% -86.2% -41%

Risk and Volatility

Veru Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, MEI Pharma Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veru Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Its competitor MEI Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. MEI Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veru Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veru Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MEI Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Veru Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 356.85% and an $9 average price target. On the other hand, MEI Pharma Inc.’s potential upside is 426.32% and its average price target is $10. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, MEI Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Veru Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veru Inc. and MEI Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.9% and 59.3%. Veru Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.4%. Competitively, 0.78% are MEI Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veru Inc. 4.63% 4.63% 60.28% 50.67% 16.49% 61.43% MEI Pharma Inc. -5.56% -32.54% -45.86% -35.85% -53.68% -35.61%

For the past year Veru Inc. has 61.43% stronger performance while MEI Pharma Inc. has -35.61% weaker performance.

Summary

MEI Pharma Inc. beats Veru Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Veru Inc., a medical therapeutics company, develops, manufactures, and markets consumer health care products. The companyÂ’s pharmaceuticals product portfolio includes Tamsulosin delayed release sachet that is under bioequivalence study for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; MSS-722, a fixed ratio of trans- and cis-clomiphene citrate isomers, which is under the Phase II clinical trial to treat male infertility caused by testicular dysfunction; APP-944, a zuclomiphene citrate that is under the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men on prostate cancer hormonal therapies; and APP-111, an oral tubulin targeting chemotherapy, which is under the preclinical study to treat metastatic prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as APP-111/112 oral agents that target colchicine binding site of tubulin for the treatment of gout and familial mediterranean fever. It also provides consumer health and medical devices, including PREBOOST benzocaine wipes for premature ejaculation; and FC2, which is female disposable contraceptive device, as well as FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus. The company primarily serves global agencies, non-government organizations, ministries of health, and other governmental agencies directly, as well as through distribution agreements and other arrangements with commercial partners. It has operations in the United States, Brazil, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Malaysia, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was formerly known as The Female Health Company and changed its name to Veru Inc. in July 2017. Veru Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

MEI Pharma, Inc., an oncology company, focuses on the clinical development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an orally available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its clinical development portfolio also includes ME-401, an oral inhibitor of phosphatidylinositide 3-kinase delta for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or follicular lymphoma; and ME-344, an isoflavone-derived mitochondrial inhibitor for the treatment of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Pracinostat; and license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Voruciclib, a clinical-stage, oral, and selective cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor; and related compounds. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in San Diego, California.