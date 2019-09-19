Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Declined While Tekla Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Johnson Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 46,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 489,734 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.81 million, up from 443,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $174.17. About 121,202 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) by 191.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 13,201 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, up from 4,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 101,720 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 14/03/2018 PSEG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – PSEG 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 97C, EST. 99C; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 13/04/2018 – PSEG Nuclear’s Hope Creek Generating Station Begins Refueling Outage and Sets New Records; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP- PROGRAM INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.9 BLN IN ENERGY EFFICIENCY, ELECTRIC VEHICLE INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY STORAGE; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold PEG shares while 211 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 336.53 million shares or 0.31% more from 335.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Haverford Tru reported 8,547 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 19,199 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.01% or 155,225 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 29,894 shares. Blackrock reported 0.1% stake. Riverhead Ltd Co invested in 22,872 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eastern Comml Bank owns 44,129 shares. Northstar Group has 13,704 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 5.21 million shares. Td Asset Management Inc holds 563,170 shares. Sageworth Trust Com reported 2,264 shares. Korea Corporation owns 323,555 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 0% stake. Magnetar Fincl Lc holds 8,178 shares.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 6,244 shares to 314,460 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 151,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,713 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (MDY).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

