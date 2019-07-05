Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Declined While Regions Financial Has Upped Its Position; Westover Capital Advisors Maintains Stake in Bb&T (BBT)

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 362.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 38,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,031 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 10,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 2.41M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 2539.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 44,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,973 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 1,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $177.74. About 578,201 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $50.32 million activity. 32,250 shares were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M, worth $6.01M on Monday, February 4. 4,215 shares were sold by Silva Paul M, worth $759,367. Another trade for 4,126 shares valued at $780,598 was made by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 4. Shares for $658,674 were sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. Arbuckle Stuart A sold $411,145 worth of stock.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA) by 1,785 shares to 66,546 shares, valued at $17.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.19% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clough LP holds 0.94% or 58,449 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.03% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Putnam Invs Ltd Llc owns 1.20M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com Lp stated it has 682,226 shares. Northeast Consultants holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 4,121 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 11,745 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.58% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 185,270 shares. Hartford Invest Management Co reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Goldman Sachs Group reported 2.30M shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc reported 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 1.10M are owned by Voya Investment Limited Liability.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3,930 shares to 7,356 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.