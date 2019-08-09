Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Declined While Healthcor Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding; As Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Valuation Rose, Provident Investment Management Cut Its Stake

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 1,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 45,861 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 47,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $279.2. About 97,709 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research 2Q Adj EPS $2.12; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 25/04/2018 – USD/TRY Falls to 4.0390 After Central Bank Decision, From 4.0817 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8735 After UK Retail Sales, From 0.8723 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 338,770 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.32M, down from 345,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $182.33. About 593,235 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $33.10 million activity. The insider Silva Paul M sold $759,367. $20.08M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. Sachdev Amit had sold 35,095 shares worth $6.32M on Tuesday, February 12.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 722,135 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $133.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polarityte Inc by 155,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.36 million shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 12,793 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 0.03% or 446 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp owns 11,745 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Co Ltd reported 0.55% stake. State Street Corporation holds 0.16% or 11.48M shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,089 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.18% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Northern Trust Corp accumulated 2.91M shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.74% or 520,775 shares in its portfolio. 63,970 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Cibc Markets holds 61,198 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc reported 2,421 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11 million for 28.37 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.