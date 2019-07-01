Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stake Has Raised by Atika Capital Management Llc; Citigroup (C) Shares Rose While Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Increased by $9.21 Million Its Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 73.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 148,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 350,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, up from 201,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 6.73 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Markets Rev $3.42B; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 22/03/2018 – CITI- WILL BE INITIATING DUE DILIGENCE CONVERSATIONS WITH COMPANIES MANUFACTURING FIREARMS TO BETTER UNDERSTAND PRODUCTS THEY MAKE, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $181.75. About 469,992 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of stock was sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Citigroup Were Up on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup suspended from some Japan bond auctions – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie And Gilead – 2 Different Strategies To Improve Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sentinel Tru Lba holds 0.08% or 4,790 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 13,857 shares. California-based Skba Management Limited has invested 2.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 750,112 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.9% or 110,228 shares. Reliance Company Of Delaware invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 514,788 shares. Valueact Hldg Limited Partnership stated it has 31.53 million shares. Regentatlantic Capital reported 0.53% stake. 74,412 were reported by Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Co. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.32 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 150 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 3,354 shares. Iberiabank Corporation has 0.14% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 19,629 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,200 shares to 97,400 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 91,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,325 shares, and cut its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (NYSE:DBD) by 100,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,500 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 62,232 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants accumulated 0% or 113 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 58,285 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Moreover, Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Company Il has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 100 were reported by Washington Trust Bank & Trust. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 8,701 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 261,292 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 0.57% or 373,484 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 150,436 shares. Gam Hldg Ag owns 22,822 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 659,580 shares.