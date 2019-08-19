Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Upped Its Stake; Bridgeway Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Vaalco Energy (EGY) by $659,800

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 2,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $187.15. About 373,286 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 329,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 984,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 654,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 52,085 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Boosts Financial Position Ahead of Planned Offshore Development Drilling Campaign in Gabon — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20,500 shares to 38,900 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 14,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,150 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $287,567 activity. $10,080 worth of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) was bought by Bounds Cary M on Wednesday, May 22. Thomas William R bought 20,000 shares worth $36,400. Shares for $36,000 were bought by Knapp Alfred John Jr. on Friday, May 17. FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE bought 2,000 shares worth $3,360.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Vanguard holds 0% or 1.80M shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 49,600 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corp stated it has 21,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0% or 105,150 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 192,792 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited holds 508,147 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has 984,400 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 30,250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Moreover, Gsa Partners Llp has 0.01% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) for 59,202 shares. 773,975 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 9,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 6,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Icon Advisers stated it has 26,130 shares. Fund Mgmt reported 0.11% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hudson Bay LP owns 0.03% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 14,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.38% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 901,326 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 6,304 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 73 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co has 5,210 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners holds 8,127 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 1.20M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Ghost Tree Capital Ltd Com holds 80,000 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 296,615 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

