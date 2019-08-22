Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lifted Position by $1.20 Million; Walmart (WMT) Holder Nuance Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $11.18 Million as Valuation Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 288.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 6,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 8,817 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 2,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $184.74. About 354,390 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX)

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 115,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 7,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 123,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $318.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda; 07/05/2018 – Walmart takes on Amazon in India with Flipkart deal; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Lord & Taylor ready for new web store rollout; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 20/03/2018 – WALMART LOOKING FOR MORE BRANDS TO GROW E-COMMERCE BUSINESS

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 17,465 shares to 120,970 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 382,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co holds 27,402 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) reported 0.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ami Mgmt holds 1.25% or 24,249 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has 109 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 117,881 shares. Moreover, Taconic Cap Advsrs LP has 2.89% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.38% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 55,935 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.02M shares. 11.60 million are held by Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. Aldebaran Fin holds 0.56% or 8,172 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prns accumulated 0.22% or 9,532 shares. Professionals Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Peapack Gladstone Financial stated it has 69,017 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Inc owns 33,000 shares. Finance Advisory Group reported 5,298 shares stake.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,900 shares to 204,229 shares, valued at $38.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,053 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc holds 43,450 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 36 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 2,481 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Co reported 14,028 shares. Geode Capital Ltd reported 3.24M shares. Citigroup has invested 0.05% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Rmb Capital Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Ny holds 206,306 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.24% or 88,000 shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc owns 560 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,448 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 8,208 shares.

