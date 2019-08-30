Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Increased Its Stake by $342,210; Weik Investment Services Lowered Its Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) as Share Price Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, up from 32,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $179.19. About 338,764 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 2.69 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

