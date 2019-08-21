Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Citigroup Increased Its Position by $26.43 Million as Share Price Declined; Gibraltar Capital Management Lowered Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Position by $1.80 Million; Stock Declined

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 130.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 144,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 255,109 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.93 million, up from 110,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $183.72. About 815,483 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 42,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 78,894 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 121,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 11.35 million shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – FLSMIDTH FLS.CO : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: POSITIONING OVERHANG BIG RISK FOR RUB ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – GORMAN: MORGAN STANLEY PREPARED FOR RANGE OF CCAR OUTCOMES; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 — Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 955,300 shares. Hbk Lp reported 25,339 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd reported 0.12% stake. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 3,252 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has 2,517 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,750 shares. Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 520,775 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.07% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Dubuque Bank & Trust And owns 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 17 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 31,010 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 2.30 million shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Service Incorporated stated it has 298 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 6,247 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (Put) (NYSE:ICE) by 53,100 shares to 34,000 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (Call) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,400 shares, and cut its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Call) (NYSE:WTW).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger & Anderson holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 85,550 shares. Daiwa Group Incorporated Inc reported 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp, Maine-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 28,951 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 11,660 shares. Natixis reported 0.44% stake. Focused Investors Lc owns 2.32 million shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Qci Asset Management Inc New York holds 0% or 225 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com owns 2.64 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gibraltar Cap reported 3.34% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 3.63M shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri owns 0.87% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 47,290 shares.