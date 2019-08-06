Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Shareholder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Holding as Shares Declined; Aspiriant Boosted Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding by $844,560; Valuation Declined

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 8,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 240,500 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 82,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 223,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.05M, down from 305,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $176.33. About 46,477 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 382,035 shares to 386,281 shares, valued at $64.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 106,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 660,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $33.10 million activity. Shares for $20.08 million were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million worth of stock or 35,095 shares. Shares for $5.94 million were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 11,891 shares to 86,012 shares, valued at $13.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 75,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,885 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

