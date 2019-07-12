Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Share Value Declined While Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Upped Position by $311,571

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56 million, up from 132,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.79. About 879,095 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Vertex Names Bernadette Pinamont Vice President of Tax Research; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $50.32 million activity. The insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold $238,020. 2,125 shares were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A, worth $411,145. LEIDEN JEFFREY M also sold $6.01M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. $396,759 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Parini Michael. On Monday, February 4 Sachdev Amit sold $2.38 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 12,722 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 157,248 shares to 68,832 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 325,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,573 shares to 24,242 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,790 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Inc (NYSE:EL).