Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Share Value Declined While Cibc World Markets Trimmed Its Holding; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stock Price Rose, Holder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Decreased Stake by $668,100

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 89,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, down from 150,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $184.37. About 707,361 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX BEGINS PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR & IVACAFTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 638,739 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates

