Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Market Valuation Declined While Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Increased by $560,163 Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Shareholder Centre Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 142.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $958,000, up from 2,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $166.62. About 1.24M shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 5.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $46.91 million activity. 35,095 shares were sold by Sachdev Amit, worth $6.32M on Tuesday, February 12. $3.41 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. Parini Michael had sold 3,450 shares worth $658,674 on Friday, February 1. The insider Silva Paul M sold $759,367. ALTSHULER DAVID had sold 4,126 shares worth $780,598.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,000 are held by Ghost Tree Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Chevy Chase Tru holds 229,404 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 34,507 were accumulated by Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership. Hartford Investment Management Com accumulated 0.14% or 27,631 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.17% or 21,300 shares. Bessemer accumulated 0% or 2,692 shares. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated has 0.96% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 2.10M shares. Andra Ap owns 28,900 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 20,374 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 36,843 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability Co reported 2,470 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 27,448 are owned by Boston Advsr. Reilly Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0.05% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 4,744 shares to 23,215 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,450 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Ltd holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 297,997 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Ltd has 0.52% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability owns 34,000 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Qv Inc reported 1,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust Com has 1.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gsa Cap Partners Llp has 12,282 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs reported 191 shares stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 2.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alyeska Inv Gru Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 24,504 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Insurance Communications holds 302,700 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Comgest Investors Sas invested in 5.03% or 1.64M shares. Horizon Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 49,373 shares.