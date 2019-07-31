Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding Maintained by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp; Foundry Partners Increased Its Harvard Bioscience Com (HBIO) Holding by $456,560 as Share Value Declined

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 17.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 12,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 341,675 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (HBIO) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 114,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,165 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 410,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.51. About 76,955 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 52.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $46.91 million activity. Silva Paul M sold $759,367 worth of stock or 4,215 shares. $20.08M worth of stock was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 11. Sachdev Amit sold 12,722 shares worth $2.38 million. Another trade for 18,309 shares valued at $3.41 million was made by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4. Shares for $5.94M were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 6,015 shares to 16,220 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 57,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,737 shares, and cut its stake in Azz Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 370,675 shares to 543,395 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 26,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,570 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings.