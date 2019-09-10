Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Upped Position; Nwi Management LP Upped Its Holding in Microsoft (CRM) as Share Price Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.18 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $149.7. About 4.22M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 141,668 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, up from 133,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $170.08. About 1.34M shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 34,439 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 90,394 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 7,127 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 381 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 3,168 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bp Plc holds 76,000 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. 6,243 are owned by Partner Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mngmt LP has invested 0.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Stifel Fin accumulated 849,831 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Management has invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blue Edge Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 145,677 were reported by Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks. Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 0.28% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1,606 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $60.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 55,000 shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $71.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 149,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).