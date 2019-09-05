Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Its Holding; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $16.08 Million

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 7.71 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 15.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 12,516 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 billion, up from 10,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $179.86. About 727,676 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharma’s quarterly profit falls 15.1 percent; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust has 50,212 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.06% or 377,611 shares. Healthcor Management Limited Partnership stated it has 338,770 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Raymond James Trust Na reported 4,387 shares. 1,642 are owned by Toth Advisory. First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). United Automobile Association reported 280,125 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.05% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Rock Springs Cap Ltd Partnership owns 203,000 shares. Citigroup holds 255,109 shares. Tuttle Tactical reported 2,627 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Rmb Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 15,103 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.34% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc invested in 0.13% or 1.01M shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV) by 148 shares to 262 shares, valued at $35.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,396 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62B and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.