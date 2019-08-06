Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder First Light Asset Management Increased Position by $392,352; Osterweis Capital Management Position In Biotelemetry (BEAT) Was Has Lifted

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42 million, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 656,766 shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 2,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 26,759 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 24,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.56. About 1.71 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,760 shares, and cut its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $33.10 million activity. Another trade for 32,956 shares valued at $5.94M was made by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 4,215 shares valued at $759,367 was made by Silva Paul M on Monday, February 11. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge holds 2,505 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited reported 10,325 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.20 million shares. Edgestream Limited Partnership holds 7,540 shares. 62,232 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 11,624 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 47 shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 4,451 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Korea Inv has 0.13% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Cetera Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 2,511 shares. Bluemountain Capital Ltd holds 0.03% or 16,151 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Com owns 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 274 shares. Andra Ap holds 28,900 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.12% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 155,810 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pembroke Mngmt invested in 188,200 shares or 1.27% of the stock. Osterweis Management invested 0.4% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 32,327 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 157,239 shares. 1,300 are held by Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Co Delaware. The Virginia-based Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Commerce Of Vermont holds 0% or 262 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited invested 0.07% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 5,756 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 22,819 shares. Brinker stated it has 9,856 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% or 5,270 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.02% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 290,891 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 7,213 shares to 69,142 shares, valued at $20.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 30,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,710 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

