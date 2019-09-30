Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Its Position by $669,780; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Share Price Rose While Everett Harris & Company Cut Stake

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 49.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 3,799 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $696,000, down from 7,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $169.31. About 1.05 million shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – VERTEX IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES RESULTING FROM COLLABORATION; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%

Everett Harris & Company decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 45.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everett Harris & Company sold 33,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 39,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 72,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everett Harris & Company who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 27/04/2018 – Oaktree Bides Its Time Amid Scarce Targets in Distressed Assets; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 24/04/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 16/03/2018 – Oaktree Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Oaktree Capital Group, LLC; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 12/03/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 18.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DITECH HOLDING CORP AS OF FEB 28, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 18.94 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Everett Harris & Company, which manages about $6.37B and $4.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33,278 shares to 597,850 shares, valued at $50.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd. (NYSE:ACN) by 5,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,491 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Forest Products Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8,742 shares to 9,102 shares, valued at $347,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).