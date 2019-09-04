Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holder Atika Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.01 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Trimmed Stake

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 144,092 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.02M, down from 148,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $169.51. About 715,791 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 26,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 551,776 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Health Inc by 18,000 shares to 59,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Galapagos Nv by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Vertex (VRTX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports: Amazon, Caterpillar, Vertex & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “August 2019 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on Thursday, September 5, 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 73,700 in July – ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: MFC, NTES, GHM, NKE, UPS, CME, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 11,020 shares to 106,120 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

