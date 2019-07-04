Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Analysts See $0.75 EPS; Last Week Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Coverage

Among 10 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 15 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Monday, January 7. SunTrust maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) rating on Thursday, June 20. SunTrust has “Hold” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, February 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. Wedbush maintained Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $70 Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Loop Capital 70.0000

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold New Target: $68 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $83 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $65 New Target: $75 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $0.75 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 20.97% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. VRTX’s profit would be $192.09M giving it 61.09 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s analysts see -11.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 567,349 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTX); 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 76,330 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Lyon Street Capital Ltd Com reported 18,000 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Llc has 161 shares. Moreover, First Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 10,198 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Goldman Sachs Gp reported 857,920 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 18,244 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 170,649 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 13,334 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.35% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Moreover, Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). U S Invsts owns 17,843 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,124 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $75.17. About 248,023 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, North America and International. It has a 39.13 P/E ratio. The firm provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $50.32 million activity. Another trade for 3,007 shares valued at $573,182 was made by Silva Paul M on Thursday, January 17. On Monday, February 4 the insider ALTSHULER DAVID sold $780,598. 18,309 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $3.41M were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. On Tuesday, February 12 Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 35,095 shares. $440,813 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Parini Michael. 111,431 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $20.08 million were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M.

Among 7 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. Oppenheimer maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Goldman Sachs. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $46.94 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 22.08 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.