Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.17 N/A 2.29 72.86 uniQure N.V. 59 253.36 N/A -2.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and uniQure N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. uniQure N.V. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and uniQure N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 7 3.00

The upside potential is 22.83% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with consensus target price of $217.33. On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 44.64% and its consensus target price is $81. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that uniQure N.V. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 78.8%. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are uniQure N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than uniQure N.V.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats uniQure N.V. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.