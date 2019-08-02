Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

This is a contrast between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.23 N/A 2.29 72.86 Tocagen Inc. 9 6.88 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Tocagen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Tocagen Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Tocagen Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 21.83% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average price target of $217.33. Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 110.73%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 36.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Tocagen Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.