Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.76 N/A 2.29 72.86 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 17.51% and an $217.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.