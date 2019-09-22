Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 13.25 N/A 2.29 72.86 ObsEva SA 11 29891.59 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ObsEva SA Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $229.6, with potential upside of 28.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and ObsEva SA are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 70.4% respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.47% of ObsEva SA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while ObsEva SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors ObsEva SA.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.