Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.58 N/A 2.29 72.97 Nektar Therapeutics 36 4.79 N/A 3.61 9.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nektar Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Nektar Therapeutics, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 55% 41.4%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.87 beta is the reason why it is 187.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and its Quick Ratio is 17.4. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Nektar Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 3 2.75

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $215.86, and a 22.79% upside potential. Meanwhile, Nektar Therapeutics’s average target price is $75.75, while its potential upside is 124.64%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Nektar Therapeutics seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Nektar Therapeutics has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.6% and 96.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Nektar Therapeutics 2.79% 1.22% -19.76% -0.35% -58.11% 3.13%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Nektar Therapeutics

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on 7 of the 12 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.