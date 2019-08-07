Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.28 N/A 2.29 72.86 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 97.80 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Morphic Holding Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Morphic Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 23.73% at a $217.33 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 49.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 4 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.