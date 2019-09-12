Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 12.88 N/A 2.29 72.86 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 112 10.05 N/A 35.15 2.60

Table 1 highlights Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 103.3% 42.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 8.4 and its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 1 2 2.67

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 32.63% and an $229.6 consensus price target. On the other hand, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s potential upside is 101.17% and its consensus price target is $184.67. Based on the results given earlier, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.8% and 0%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 2.9% are Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -17.19% -20.32% -27.22% -22.2% -57.51% -32.56%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance while Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has -32.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; CorMatrix portfolio of vascular, cardiac, and pericardial tissue repair products; bazedoxifene, which is used for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Carnexiv that is used as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; Nexterone, a Captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a Captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; and Vivitra for breast cancer. The companyÂ’s partners programs, which are in clinical development used for the treatment of seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, kidney disease, and others. Its internal development program comprise products for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, oncology, allergy, anti-coagulant, depression, sun damage, blood disorders, and diabetes. The company is also involved in the sale of Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis AG; Amgen, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Celgene; Gilead Sciences; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; and Eli Lilly and Company. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.