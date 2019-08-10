Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.62 N/A 2.29 72.86 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 505.71 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Risk & Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1.39 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CEL-SCI Corporation on the other hand, has 2.83 beta which makes it 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and CEL-SCI Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has an average price target of $217.33, and a 18.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has weaker performance than CEL-SCI Corporation

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 8 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.