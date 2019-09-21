Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 13.38 N/A 2.29 72.86 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 13.53 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 28.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $229.6. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average price target is $18.67, while its potential upside is 96.53%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Bicycle Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.