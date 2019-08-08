Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Since Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.28 N/A 2.29 72.86 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Volatility and Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. From a competition point of view, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 23.73% and an $217.33 average target price. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 543.38% and its average target price is $35. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.