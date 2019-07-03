Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 14.08 N/A 2.29 72.97 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 164.41 N/A -2.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.54 beta. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. Its rival Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 19.3 and 19.3 respectively. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s upside potential is 19.48% at a $214.5 average price target. Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61 average price target and a 44.38% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and Acceleron Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.6% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares. Competitively, 13.9% are Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.