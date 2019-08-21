Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Comparing side by side

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.67 N/A 2.29 72.86 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Risk and Volatility

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Competitively, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is 51.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 51.1. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 8 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus target price of $217.33, and a 18.29% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 11.6% respectively. 0.1% are Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was less bullish than XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.