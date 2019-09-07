Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) Comparing side by side

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 13.50 N/A 2.29 72.86 TrovaGene Inc. 3 23.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and TrovaGene Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta means Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s volatility is 39.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, TrovaGene Inc. has beta of 0.7 which is 30.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and TrovaGene Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 25.74% for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with average price target of $228. TrovaGene Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 644.68% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated and TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.8% and 8% respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend while TrovaGene Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.